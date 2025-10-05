'Mission Karmayogi' gains momentum in UP: 3,900 employees enrolled, 21,150 courses completed 

Lucknow, Oct 5 Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as a leading state in setting up new benchmarks in administrative excellence, and the state government's Social Welfare Department is leading the drive by enhancing transparency through the digital training 'Mission Karamyogi'.

Through digital learning, 'Mission Karmayogi' is emerging as a powerful catalyst for capacity building and improved governance in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare Asim Arun, about 3,900 officers, employees, and teachers of the department have registered on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, completing 21,150 courses totalling 15,893 training hours.

Of these, 2,759 employees have completed at least one course, 2,289 have completed three or more, and 1,611 have completed fewer than three. Meanwhile, 1,141 employees are currently undergoing training.

"The main objective of Mission Karmayogi is to make every government officer and employee efficient, transparent, and accountable. This training is helping government personnel develop new work styles, an understanding of policymaking, and management skills, which will ultimately ensure higher-quality and more transparent services for citizens," he added.

The iGOT Karmayogi training modules focus not only on enhancing technical competence but also on fostering a positive and balanced work culture.

Key courses include 'Yoga Break at Workplace' to promote stress-free productivity, POSH Act 2013 for awareness on women's safety, and procurement training on GeM to strengthen transparency in government purchases.

Other important modules cover the National Education Policy 2020, basics of Artificial Intelligence, and the Right to Information (RTI) Act, helping employees gain a deeper understanding of policy, technology, and transparency.

Under the state government's digital governance policy, initiatives like 'Mission Karmayogi' have not only accelerated government functioning but also brought significant improvement in accountability and citizen satisfaction.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the process of linking all departments to the iGOT Karmayogi portal is also progressing rapidly, so administration becomes more accessible and accountable to the people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor