Mistry submits list of voters for Cong prez poll to Sonia

New Delhi, Sep 27 Congress central election authority (CEA) chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Tuesday submitted a list of delegates, who can vote in the party president's election, to Sonia Gandhi

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary said, "@INCIndia is only party with a well-established process to elect it's President, which is free & transparent. Today, Chairman of our Central Election Authority, @MD_Mistry, presented to Smt.Sonia Gandhi the final list of delegates of electoral college & her QR coded voter ID card."

After the meeting, Mistry Said that Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has taken a nomination form from the party's Central Election Authority, however, it was not clear whether he will file the nomination or not.

Mistry said, "Till now Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken the nomination forms from CEA."

Congress sources said that Ashok Gehlot was being ruled out from the Congress' president post and it is likely that Kumari Selja could be considered for the top post while Rahul Gandhi's choice is said to be K.C. Venugopal.

However, no final decision has been made yet and Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who met Sonia Gandhi on Monday, said that he did not want to become the party president and wanted to continue work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

"I want to remain in MP," Kamal Nath, a former Chief Minister of the state, told .

The political drama in Rajasthan has made the Congress leadership think about a plan B for the top party post, for which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being seen as a contender. Kamal Nath has ruled out to opt for the top post, and now the party has options like Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge or Kumari Selja, etc. The time is running out as the election process has started and September 30 is the last day of nomination.

