Misty morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 30 Residents of the national capital woke up to a misty Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 7.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will proceed with a 'mainly clear sky', with the maximum temperature hovering around 22.8 degree Celsius.

As per the morning update, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was pegged at 85 per cent, while the temperature was recorded at 11.2 degree Celsius.

Cold wind was blowing in the south-south eastern direction at a speed of 14.7 km per hour.

The city observed sunrise at 7.11 a.m. and the sunset will occur at 5.59 p.m.

The IMD has predicted that strong surface winds ranging from 25-35 km per hour will blow during the day.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, a zero degree departure from the normal.

Meanwhile, the national capital's residents continued to breathe polluted air, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 205 for PM10 and 114 for PM2.5.

As the PM10 was on a high scale, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has issued a moderate health advisory stating that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.

"Air quality is acceptable for the general public but moderate health concern for sensitive people," it said.

The PM2.5 level was under the 'poor' category.

Usually, the air quality is categorised as 'good' when the AQI is between 0 to 50; 'satisfactory' between 51-100; 'moderate' between 101-200; 'poor' between 201-300; 'very poor' between 301-400; 'severe' between 401-500; and 'hazardous' at over 500.

