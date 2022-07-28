Mithun Chakraborty urges Partha Chatterjee to reveal real owner of money on ED raid

Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday said Chatterjee should reveal the names of the people involved in the scam, as ED raid on him. He requested the West Bengal minister to tell the truth, as he did not believe that Partha owned all the money.

"Why suffer in jail?" asked Mithun.

ED on Wednesday seized around ₹28 crores, over five kilos of gold, and property deeds from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has also arrested both the minister and his aide in connection with a multi-crore recruitment scam in government schools in the state.

According to the reports, the ED conducted raids at five places on Wednesday, which also includes two flats owned by Mukherjee in Belgharia. “ ₹27.9 crore cash, around five kilos of gold, silver coins, property deeds, and other documents were seized,” said a senior official.