Mixed reactions to Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s remarks on SC/ST filmmakers, police complaint filed

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 4 Legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s comments on government funding for women and SC/ST filmmakers have sparked a flurry of reactions across Kerala, drawing criticism, political response, and even legal action.

On Monday, activist Dinu Weyil lodged a complaint at a local police station, seeking action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Weyil alleged that the filmmaker's remarks were derogatory and suggested that individuals from these communities are prone to corruption.

"He made a blanket statement that tarnishes an entire section of society and implies that people from these communities are thieves," Weyil said.

The controversy erupted on Sunday during the Kerala Film Policy Conclave, where Gopalakrishnan expressed concern over what he described as excessive government funding for debutant filmmakers from SC/ST and women’s categories.

“The government is providing Rs 1.5 crore to SC/ST filmmakers. I told the Chief Minister that while the intention is good, such large sums without proper training could lead to corruption. These new filmmakers should be given at least three months of intensive training,” he had said.

Adoor clarified that he never intended to insult or stereotype anyone, and that his comments stem from his six decades of experience in cinema.

“I have never made a film costing Rs 1.5 crore. For a newcomer, it’s a huge amount. I complete my films in 30 days with planned budgets. My suggestion was that, instead of giving Rs 1.5 crore to one person, it would be better to give Rs 50 lakh each to three deserving filmmakers. I spoke in favour of better outcomes, not against anyone,” he explained.

The remarks have drawn mixed responses from the state’s political leadership.

State Higher Education Minister Dr R. Bindhu criticised Gopalakrishnan’s statement, calling it "unnecessary."

She said, “The government has a responsibility to support underrepresented communities. The scheme is well-intentioned and there is nothing wrong with it.”

However, Minister for Ports and Cooperation V. N. Vasavan defended the filmmaker, suggesting his words were misinterpreted.

“I don’t think Adoor said anything with negative intent. The media may have taken his remarks out of context,” Vasavan said.

While the debate continues to stir public discourse, police officials confirmed that the complaint filed by Weyil is under consideration.

Further action will depend on legal review and investigation.

