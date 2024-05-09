Mizo nursing student arrested in Kolkata for narcotics trafficking

Kolkata, May 9 The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said that it has arrested a nursing student, hailing from Mizoram and studying in Kolkata, in connection with the smuggling of narcotics from the Netherlands.

The arrested nursing student, whose name has not been disclosed by NCB, is a resident of Aizawl and was undertaking her post-graduation in nursing here.

NCB officials said that the nursing student was arrested in connection with the seizure of a parcel, which arrived at a post office in the city from The Netherlands last month after forensic examinations revealed that the tablets it contained were amphetamine tablets, which come under the category of banned narcotics.

The value of the seized consignment is around Rs 3 crore, the NCB said.

The agency officials were able to track the connection of the Mizo student with the seized narcotics consignment. She was first interrogated and then, arrested when she confessed to her involvement.

She also admitted that her entry into the world of narcotics trafficking was through one of her cousins, based in New Delhi. From her mobile phone, the agency officials have secured some important numbers which might be linked to the kingpins of the racket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor