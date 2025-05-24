Mizoram CM discusses with HM Shah proposal to raise Mizo Territorial Army to tackle drug trafficking

Aizawl, May 24 Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed the state's important issues including raising Mizo Territorial Army (MTA) to fight against drug trafficking along the India-Myanmar border, officials said on Saturday.

An official of Mizoram government said that the Chief Minister also discussed with the Union Home Minister about the other key issues including the state’s flagship livelihood scheme Bana Kaih Scheme (Hand holding), Lengpui Airport, depreciated cost of buildings and infrastructure in Assam Rifles land besides the formation of Mizo Territorial Army (MTA).

The official said that for quite a long time the state government has been requesting the Centre to help the state to raise the MTA to deal with the smuggling of drugs and other contrabands being illegally imported from Myanmar.

“The state government has manpower shortages to deal with the narcotics trafficking from across the border. The state government earlier submitted proposals to the Ministry of Home Affairs about the raising of the MTA,” he said.

Amidst the unabated smuggling of various drugs from Myanmar, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recently proposed setting up its zonal office in Mizoram. NCB Director General Anurag Garg recently met Mizoram Chief Minister and suggested setting up of a full-fledged NCB zonal office in the state and emphasised the need for more staff and officials, who are acquainted in the local language and the ground situation of the state.

Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, during the meeting with Garg had discussed ways and means to curb the drug trade and usage of narcotics by the youth.

Lalduhoma had told the NCB DG that he has already requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to constitute or to allow the state government to form Mizo Territorial Army to further strengthen vigilance along the state's unfenced borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Mizoram shares a 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively.

Neighbouring Myanmar’s Chin state is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contrabands through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip.

Mountainous Champhai district is a hotspot for the smuggling of diverse drugs including highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, foreign cigarettes, areca nuts, arms and ammunition, and exotic animals and their parts.

Meanwhile, on March 15, after a many years of persuasion, in presence of Union Home Minister and Chief Minister, the Assam Rifles land in Aizawl handed over to Mizoram government and the Assam Rifles establishments had been shifted from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, 15 km away from the state capital.

In 1988, the then Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by former Chief Minister Laldenga first raised the demand for relocation of the Assam Rifles complex from Aizawl to Zokhawsang after the paramilitary force allegedly killed 11 civilians in a violent clash.

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry directed the paramilitary force to shift its complex to Zokhawsang.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor