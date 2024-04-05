Mizoram CM reiterates his ZPM will not ally with NDA or INDIA bloc

Aizawl, April 5 Mizoram Chief Minister and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) President Lalduhoma on Friday reiterated that his party would not ally either with the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Addressing party workers, he said that the ZPM would deal with the NDA and the INDIA, keeping in mind the interest of Mizoram, the Mizo people, their traditions, and their culture.

He said that the ZPM would support any government at the Centre for the interests of Mizoram and its people and its candidate, if elected, would maintain a neutral stand in the Parliament.

"Our representative in the Parliament would be given a free hand in opposing any moves of the Central government which are prejudicial to the interests of Mizoram, Mizo traditional culture, and religion," Lalduhoma said, asserting that the ZPM and the Mizoram government would oppose any proposals or steps that can harm the interests of the Mizo people, including their religious and cultural practices.

Rajya Sabha member and opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate for the state's sole Lok Sabha seat, Vanlalvena, in a separate election campaign event, said that he had opposed the legislations and policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre inside and outside the Parliament during his three-and-a-half-years tenure.

The 54-year-old parliamentarian said that though the MNF is an ally of the NDA, he would continue to maintain a strategic relationship with the BJP-led alliance considering the issues relating to Mizoram and Mizo people.

He noted that when the Central government earlier asked the MNF government in Mizoram to push back the Myanmar refugees who fled their country after the military coup in February 2021 and took shelter in the state, it not only refused the direction but also provided them relief and shelter on humanitarian ground.

