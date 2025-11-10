Mizoram CM stresses on livestock management skills for NE’s sustainable growth

Aizawl, Nov 10 Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Monday that his state and other Northeastern states are heavily dependent on agriculture and livestock farming, and therefore, the knowledge and skills in livestock rearing and management are crucial needs.

Addressing the 27th foundation day celebration of the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, the Chief Minister highlighted that the majority of the people in Mizoram and other Northeastern states depend heavily on agriculture, and livestock farming in particular is of great importance to the livelihoods of many households. Therefore, knowledge and skills in livestock rearing and management are crucial needs, and this college plays a vital role in nurturing professionals who can support farmers and the agriculture sector.

The College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry in Mizoram’s Selesih is under the Central Agricultural University in Imphal (Manipur).

On this occasion, the Pesticide Residue Analysis Laboratory, an important facility for monitoring and ensuring clean and safe agricultural produce, was also inaugurated within the college campus.

The Chief Minister stated that the Veterinary College at Selesih is not just significant for Mizoram alone, but also serves as a valuable centre of learning for students from other states in Northeast India. He expressed his happiness that the college has continued to progress successfully for 27 years.

Lalduhoma encouraged teachers and staff to continue their dedicated service, and urged students to study diligently and make the best use of the opportunities given to them.

Regarding the newly inaugurated Pesticide Residue Analysis Laboratory, he said that it will serve not only for research under the All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues, but will also benefit farmers and help ensure that agricultural products in Mizoram are clean and safe for consumption.

The facility will also be highly useful for research scholars and students.

He described it as an important step toward ensuring healthier and more sustainable agricultural practices in Mizoram. The college currently has 440 students enrolled. Since its establishment in 1997, the college has produced 891 BVSc and AH graduates, 378 postgraduates, and 15 PhD scholars.

The All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues was initiated by the Government of India in 1985 to ensure safe and clean agricultural produce, and has various centres across the country.

In 2010, the Veterinary College at Selesih was included as one of the centres for the Northeastern region.

In 2019, to expand and upgrade the facility, the college secured a project worth Rs 11.80 crore under the RKVY scheme through the Mizoram government, and the state government continued to provide support until its completion.

Horticulture Minister C. Lalsawivunga and Agriculture Minister P.C. Vanlalruata were present at the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor