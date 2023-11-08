Mizoram election: Search on for missing Assam cop

Aizawl, Nov 8 A massive search is on to locate the Assam Police constable who went missing since Sunday during election duty in Mizoram's Saitual district, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said that Sabin Nath, 43 of Assam Police's 9th Battalion went missing on Sunday morning from Ngopa village in Saitual along the Manipur border.

A total of 92 personnel of Assam Police, including Nath, reached Ngopa village last week for election duty and the contingent had been divided into different camps.

The missing policeman was posted in Middle School-II in Ngopa village.

Following the advice of the Union Home Ministry the India Reserve Battalion of the Assam Police, along with Tripura State Rifles (TSR), were deployed for Tuesday's Mizoram assembly elections as part of the Central forces.

Both the Assam police and the TSR personnel would leave for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday to be deployed for the assembly election in that state.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held peacefully and without any minor incident on Tuesday. Around 77 per cent of 8.57 lakh electors exercised their franchise in a festive mood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor