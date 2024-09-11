Mizoram Governor Hospitalised: Hari Babu Kambhampati Admitted With Lung Infection

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has been hospitalized in private Hyderabad hospital after experiencing a five-day history of fever. His health is currently stable, the hospital said. Initial investigations indicated a lung infection. According to a bulletin released by Star Hospitals, the governor was admitted on September 9 following which the medical team initiated a comprehensive evaluation to assess his health condition.

The hospital stated, "Upon admission, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati underwent a thorough evaluation by our medical team, with initial investigations indicating a lung infection. He was immediately transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring and treatment," the hospital stated.

The Mizoram Governor is being taken care of by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Vikram Varma Jampana, Senior Consultant Physician, and Dr Chandana Reddy, Senior Consultant Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine." Currently, he is receiving broad-spectrum antibiotics and other necessary medications under the expert care of a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Vikram Varma Jampana, Senior Consultant Physician, and Dr Chandana Reddy, Senior Consultant Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine," it stated. His condition is reported to be stable at this time, and the hospital will provide further updates as necessary, the bulletin said.

