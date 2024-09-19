Mizoram govt offices in state, other NE states to function one hour less during winters

Aizawl, Sep 19 Mizoram government offices within the state and in other states in the northeastern region would now function seven hours during the winter season and eight hours in the summer and other seasons, officials said here on Thursday.

An official of the General Administration Department said that during the winter season (October 2024 to February 14, 2025), the Mizoram government offices within the state and other northeastern states would function from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while in the summer and other seasons (February 17, 2025 to September 2025), they would function from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are several Mizoram government offices in different northeastern states to facilitate various services to the people of Mizoram staying in these states or the Mizoram-bound people of other states.

To provide brief accommodation and various government services to the people from Mizoram visiting New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, there are Mizoram Houses in four metropolitan cities.

The official working time in the Mizoram Houses in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru would be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during winter and 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. in summer and other seasons.

The official said that the General Administration Department on Wednesday notified the office working hours on all 5 working days (Monday to Friday) during the Winter season and Summer and other seasons for all offices under the government of Mizoram including offices of various organisations/PSUs owned or controlled by the state government. The department requested all the controlling officers concerned to take notice of the government order and ensure that the official timings were scrupulously followed.

Mizoram, a Christian-dominated mountainous state, is the only state among the eight northeastern states following different official timings in different seasons. Mizoram is generally cool in summer and not very cold in winter. During winter, the temperature varies from 11 degrees to 21 degrees Celsius and in the summer, it varies between 20 degrees to 29 degrees Celsius. The entire area of the mountainous state is under the direct influence of the monsoon. It rains heavily from May to September and the average rainfall is 254 cm per annum.

