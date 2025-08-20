Mizoram govt to expand rubber cultivation to boost farmers’ livelihood

Aizawl, Aug 20 The Mizoram government on Wednesday decided to expand the Chief Minister's Rubber Mission – 2nd Phase to more land, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday held a meeting with leaders of the Mizoram Rubber Society (MIRSO) and approved the proposal to expand the mission by an additional 173 hectares.

Rubber cultivation in additional land would boost the livelihood of the natural rubber cultivators, he said.

MIRSO President Hrangzuala submitted a report on the proposed activities to be undertaken in the villages of the Mamit District as entrusted by the government.

Rubber growers expressed their appreciation of the Mission and showed keen interest in further participation, the official said.

Under the Mizoram government’s flagship scheme – ‘Bana Kaih’ (Hand Holding Scheme), the original target for the 2nd Phase was 800 hectares, which was subsequently raised by an additional 400 hectares.

The MIRSO has now sought a further 173 hectares, bringing the total additional target to 573 hectares, the CMO official said.

He said that the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the farmers for their cooperation and reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to the programme.

Lalduhoma confirmed the approval of the additional land and directed senior officials to take the necessary action. Furthermore, he announced that 100 rubber processing units would be set up with subsidy support to boost production.

In the 2nd Phase of the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission, a total of 2,400 hectares has been earmarked for rubber plantation. Of these 2,400 hectares, over 1,200 hectares would be implemented with funding support from NABARD, while the remaining area would be covered under the ‘Bana Kaih’ scheme. With Wednesday’s approval, the Hand Holding Scheme would now cover 1,373 hectares in the 2nd phase.

