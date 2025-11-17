Mizoram Guv flags off 13-day National Integration Tour of Mizoram students

Aizawl, Nov 17 To foster national unity and instil a sense of harmony, the Assam Rifles has organised the 13-day National Integration Tour for students from three Mizoram districts. The team, comprising 20 students and two teachers, was flagged off on Monday by Mizoram Governor, General VK Singh (Retd), at the Raj Bhavan, Aizawl.

Extending his best wishes to the 22-member National Integration Tour contingent from southern Mizoram, the Governor described the journey as a golden opportunity for the students to gain far-reaching educational exposure, valuable life insights, and personal growth.

He expressed particular delight that the tour would commence from the newly inaugurated Sairang railway station, calling it a proud and historic moment, while assuring the gathering that rail connectivity would soon reach the southern districts as well.

General Singh (Retd) highlighted that visiting prominent cities across India would allow the young participants to experience the nation’s vibrant cultural diversity and rich heritage firsthand, transforming their understanding of the country.

Emphasising that 'Unity in Diversity' forms the bedrock of India’s strength and national integration, the Governor urged the students to interact freely with people from different regions, learn from their traditions, and return with broader perspectives that reinforce mutual respect and brotherhood.

He advised the participants to maintain a daily diary throughout the tour, diligently recording their observations and experiences so that the profound lessons of this journey would remain etched in their memories for a lifetime.

During the official briefing ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan circular lawn, the Officer In-Charge of the National Integration Tour gave detailed instructions regarding the itinerary and conduct expected from the participants. The Governor also personally presented the official NIT-sponsored caps to the team members.

Brig Puspendar Sorayan, Deputy Inspector General, HQ, 23 Sector Assam Rifles, along with other senior officers of the Assam Rifles, were also present at the event.

The participants of the National Integration Tour will travel from Mizoram to Guwahati and later visit several culturally and historically significant locations, including Amritsar and Delhi. They will also explore selected military establishments.

An official said that the purpose of this tour is to give students a deeper understanding of India’s rich cultural diversity, traditions, architecture and lifestyles - strengthening their sense of belonging and national pride. According to the schedule, the team is expected to conclude the tour and return to Mizoram on November 29, 2025.

