Mizoram Guv leads state-level Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Plantation Drive

Aizawl, June 23 Mizoram Governor Gen V.K. Singh (Retd) led the state-Level ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Plantation Drive, 2025’, on Monday. Organised by the State Hub for Empowerment of Women (SHEW) under the Directorate of Women and Child Development, the event reinforces the commitment to empowering and educating girl children.

The Governor, accompanied by Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii and others officials, planted Ashoka trees to signify a dedicated commitment to the protection and education of girl children, harmonizing social progress with environmental care.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Singh stated that the tree plantation held under the government of India’s flagship initiative Mission Shakti, as part of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, signifies the crucial importance of empowering young girls and promoting environmental sustainability.

He expressed that just like the saplings planted on Monday, girl children too deserve nurturing care and unwavering support to help them grow into change-makers.

The Governor noted that this particular plantation drive symbolically includes every girl child in Mizoram, and it is his hope that it inspires strength, wisdom and dignity among them.

He urged that every girl child must be given access to quality education and empowered to follow their dreams and aspirations. With the support of communities, the state and the nation, he affirmed, they would undoubtedly continue to rise with confidence and purpose.

Gen Singh added that the tree saplings planted on Monday stand as a strong symbol of growth, hope and a future rooted in strength.

“As these trees grow tall and firm, so too will our commitment remain steadfast, clearly reflecting our path toward securing the rights, safety and opportunities for girl children,” he said.

Applauding the women of Mizoram, the Governor remarked that they are a source of great pride and possess the ability to be powerful agents of change, not only for the state but for the entire nation.

He further emphasized their vital role in shaping a developed and inclusive India, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii commended the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme for enhancing the welfare of girls through collective efforts.

She noted Mizoram’s commendable Sex Ratio at Birth, surpassing national averages with 935 in 2022-23 and 956 in 2023-24. Detailing the state’s BBBP efforts, she reported reaching 70,208 individuals last year through non-IEC initiatives and organizing 54 plantation drives.

