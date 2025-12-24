Mizoram Guv unfurls state’s tallest national flag

Aizawl, Dec 24 In a solemn ceremony symbolising unity, patriotism and national pride, Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Wednesday unfurled a monumental 108-feet-high National flag, the tallest in the state, at Assam Rifles complex at Zokhawsang in Aizawl.

Describing the occasion as a moment of historic significance for Mizoram, the Governor noted that inaugurating the Tricolour on Christmas Eve added special resonance, reflecting harmony, hope, and unity among the people.

He lauded the Assam Rifles and the Flag Foundation of India and its team for selecting Zokhawsang as the site, adding that the prominently placed flag would be visible from Aizawl and serve as a constant reminder of national pride.

General Singh (Retd) emphasised that the National Flag fosters unity among citizens and recalls the Constitution’s core values, unity, integrity, equality, duty, and respect for India’s rich diversity.

He highlighted India’s strength in the harmonious coexistence of its diverse people and expressed hope that the monumental Tricolour would inspire Mizoram’s youth to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Home Minister K. Sapdanga addressed the gathering, stating that the National Flag represents unity, patriotism, selfless sacrifice, and hope for a brighter future.

He added that the Tricolour evokes memories of India’s freedom struggle and instils deep love for the nation, with the monumental flag further strengthening patriotic sentiments.

Major General Ashim Kohli, Chief Executive Officer of the Flag Foundation of India, also spoke, while Naveen Jindal, Chairman of the Foundation, delivered a brief message via video conference. Brigadier Pushpendar Sorayan, Deputy Inspector General, Headquarters 23 Sector Assam Rifles, thanked all concerned for the solemn initiatives.

Other attendees included Major General Suresh Bhambhu, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), Vanlalmawia, Secretary, Home Department, along with other senior civil and military dignitaries, ex-servicemen, residents, and school children.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor