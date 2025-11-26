Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 13.33 crore seized, Myanmarese arrested

Aizawl, Nov 26 Assam Rifles has seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 13.33 crore and arrested a Myanmarese drug peddler, officials said on Wednesday.

A defence spokesman said that, acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding narcotics trafficking near the India-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles troops launched an operation along the World Bank Road at bordering Zokhawthar in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Tuesday afternoon.

During the operation, suspicious movement was detected, and a swift conduct of operation led to the recovery of 4.444 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, a dangerous psychotropic substance, with an international market value of about Rs 13.33 crore, the spokesman said.

The seized narcotics, smuggled from Myanmar, were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for detailed investigation and legal action as per existing provisions. During the operation, the Myanmar national, identified as Bawi Kanthanga, was also apprehended.

The timely and firm response by Assam Rifles highlights their unwavering vigilance and dedication to eliminating cross-border drug trafficking and safeguarding the youth of Mizoram from the harmful impact of narcotics. This operation further strengthens collective efforts to maintain peace and security in the region, the spokesman said.

The methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are commonly referred to as the 'crazy drug'. They are banned in India.

In a separate operation, Assam Rifles recovered a large cache of illicit liquor worth Rs 19. 32 lakh from Bijang areas in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday evening. The spokesman said that the operation was launched based on credible intelligence from their own sources regarding the trafficking of illegal liquor from Jiribam towards Imphal.

Acting swiftly on the information, a joint mobile vehicle check post was established on the National Highway in coordination with the Manipur Police. During the check, a suspicious truck moving towards Imphal was intercepted, and a search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a large quantity of illicit liquor concealed.

Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively, while Manipur shares 398 km unfenced border with Myanmar. Both the Northeastern states have inter-state borders with Assam, Nagaland and Tripura.

Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for the smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip and five Manipur districts – Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul.

