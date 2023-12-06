Mizoram : MNF chooses Lalchhandama Ralte as new legislature party leader

Aizawl, Dec 5 Mizoram's Mizo National Front (MNF) on Tuesday appointed outgoing Education and Labour Minister Lalchhandama Ralte as the leader of its legislature party, a day after the party which suffered a crushing defeat in the Assembly polls.

Ralte, who was elected to the Assembly from Tuivawl constituency defeating the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) candidate JMS Dawngliana by a margin of 2,019 votes, would be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

A party spokesman said that MNF adviser Lalrintluanga Sailo, who was elected from Dampa Assembly constituency, was chosen as Deputy Leader of the legislature party.

Outgoing Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who earlier in the day resigned as the MNF chief after a 33-year-long stint, also lost his Aizawl East-I seat to Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) Vice-President Lalthansanga by a margin of 2,101 votes.

MNF core committee member and Thorang MLA R. Rohmingliana was appointed as secretary of the legislature party while Prova Chakma, the lone woman legislator from West Tuipui, was appointed as treasurer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor