Mizoram: MNF stages shutdown protesting new forest law

Aizawl, Oct 29 The Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram’s main opposition party, on Wednesday observed a 10-hour statewide shutdown protesting the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act (FCAA), 2023, enacted by the Centre.

The Mizoram assembly during its recent monsoon session in August adopted a fresh resolution to extend the FCAA, 2023, to the state with effect from this year, following a motion introduced by Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga.

The shutdown, which began at 6 am, was observed across the state except in the Mamit district in view of the November 11 by-election to the Dampa assembly seat. MNF Vice-President and Leader of Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte said that the shutdown was total and successful.

According to police, all government and private offices, banks, shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions were closed due to the strike, he added.

Most of the private and passenger vehicles went off the roads and streets in the state capital, Aizawl, and other districts wore a deserted look. The People's Conference party and the Joint Civil Society Mizoram (CJM), a coalition of several organisations, supported the shutdown.

Former Chief Minister and MNF President Zoramthanga said his party has constantly opposed the extension of the FCAA in Mizoram, terming it as anti-people in the state.

The MNF, in a statement, said that the party firmly believes that the FCAA 2023 is against the interests of the people of Mizoram.

“Immediately after its passage in Parliament, the then MNF government passed an official resolution opposing the Act in August 2023. During that time, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) led by Lalduhoma, then sitting in the opposition bench, had also vehemently opposed the FCAA 2023, terming it an attempt by the Central government to undermine the special constitutional protections of Mizoram under Article 371(G),” the statement said.

The ZPM now rules the Northeastern state. It said that Article 371(G) of the Constitution clearly provides that no Act of Parliament in respect of ownership and transfer of land shall apply to the state of Mizoram unless the Legislative Assembly of the state of Mizoram by a resolution so decides.

According to MNF, the FCAA 2023 not only dilutes the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the term ‘forest’, but also grants sweeping powers to the Central government through the newly inserted Section 1A.

The party claimed that this provision authorises the Centre to carry out the construction of strategic linear projects of national importance, defence and security infrastructure, and public utility projects within 100 kilometres of international borders.

Since the entire state of Mizoram falls within this 100-kilometre zone, the amendment effectively places all its forest areas under the purview of the Central government, the party stated.

In view of these threats, various civil society organisations, NGOs, and stakeholders in Mizoram have expressed strong opposition to the adoption of the FCAA 2023 by the State Assembly.

