Mizoram, Nagaland record highest adult HIV/AIDS prevalence rates in India

Aizawl/Kohima, June 19 Two northeastern states – Mizoram and Nagaland - continue to have the highest HIV prevalence rate in India, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the HIV/AIDS adult (15 to 49 years) prevalence rate in these two northeastern states is much higher than the national prevalence rate of 0.20 per cent.

According to the data of National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), HIV/AIDS adult prevalence rate in Mizoram is 2.73 per cent and in Nagaland is 1.37 per cent.

The HIV/AIDS adult prevalence rate in the two northeastern states is also much higher than other 35 states and Union Territories.

As per the NACO data, the prevalence rate in four northeastern states -- Manipur (0.87 per cent), Meghalaya (0.43 per cent), Tripura (0.37 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (0.25 per cent) – is also higher than the national average of 0.20 per cent.

Only two northeastern states – Assam (0.13 per cent) and Sikkim (0.11 per cent) -- have a prevalence rate less than the national average.

Mizoram Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii called for urgent, coordinated efforts to effectively deal with the alarmingly rising cases of HIV/AIDS adult prevalence rate in the state.

Addressing the governing body meeting of the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) in Aizawl, the Minister said that the situation leaves no room for complacency and requires intensified intervention across sectors.

MSACS Project Director Dr Jane Rinzuali Ralte informed the meeting that 2,069 new cases of People Living with HIV (PLHIV) were registered at the state’s 14 Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres during 2024-2025.

Of those receiving treatment, 97.7 per cent have achieved viral suppression, meaning they can no longer transmit the virus to others, she said.

Ralte also noted a steady decline in new cases of HIV/AIDS over the past five years in Mizoram, but the state continues to remain at the top in terms of HIV prevalence.

As part of its multipronged efforts, MSACS conducted HIV testing and treatment literacy campaigns in de-addiction centres, along with intensive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) outreach in all 11 districts last year. Candlelight vigils were also held in memory of those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS.

The MSACS Project Director said that the Mizoram State Blood Transfusion Council (MSBTC) had won the prestigious ‘Excellence in Blood Donation 2023–24’ award, being recognised as the best-performing council in the entire northeast region.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently stressed that to build a healthier society, a reduction in drug abuse, HIV/AIDS, and child marriage is a must. Saha, who is a dental surgeon, emphasised the need to tackle the rising cases of drug abuse, particularly among injectable drug users, which has led to an increase in HIV/AIDS patients in the state.

