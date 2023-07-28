Mizoram peace team wasn't allowed to enter Manipur in May: Sources

New Delhi, July 28 In the wake of a blistering attack by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh against his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga, sources in Aizawl have revealed that the Mizo National Front (MNF) government’s offer to help bring peace in the violence-hit neighboring state was turned down by authorities in Imphal.

"In the first week of May within three days of the violence, the Mizoram government had decided to depute a peace team led by Law Minister T.J. Lalnuntluanga. But the idea was not entertained," one of the sources told IANS.

Mizoram Home Commissioner H. Lalengmawia was tasked by the Chief Minister to ensure the team's travel and visit to Manipur because "Zoramthanga could smell that the trouble could be bigger than a mere clash over Scheduled Tribe (ST) status issue", the source added.

Lalengmawia then spoke to the "secretary of the Manipur chief Minister" to convey the Mizoram government’s offer but after about an hour, the Mizoram official received a "negative" text message.

The MNF is part of the BJP-led NDA and North East Democratic Alliance.

Zoramthanga is also the senior-most Chief Minister in the northeastern state.

Addressing a Kargil Diwas function in Imphal on Wednesday, Biren Singh strongly condemned the use of "abusive words" against him in a solidarity rally held in Aizawl, which was also attended by Zoramthanga.

Biren Singh urged Zoramthanga "not to interfere in the internal affairs of another state".

On Thursday, Biren Singh told reported that the "involvement of a Chief Minister in that particular rally, I think, it is not nice".

"I respect him (Zoramthanga) as a senior but he has gone beyond ethics. As a Chief Minister he should not interfere in other state's affairs... This applies to me too. When something happens in Assam, without the consent of the Assam Chief Minister, I cannot intervene or interfere," he added.

The mega Solidarity rally was organised by the NGO Coordination Committee in Aizawl on Tuesday.

Mizos share ethnic bonds with the Kuki and other tribal communities of Manipur. Around 12,000 of them, including women and children, are now residing in Aizawl and other places in Mizoram.

Sources in the Mizoram government have said that state Chief Secretary Renu Sharma also tried to reach out to her Manipur counterpart about a "goodwill mission" in May.

But she was was told that only Chief Minister Biren Singh will take a call if such teams from Mizoram should be allowed or not.

(Nirendra Dev is a New Delhi-based journalist. He is also author of the books 'The Talking Guns: North East India',

and 'Modi to Moditva: An Uncensored Truth'. Views expressed are personal)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor