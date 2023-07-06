Mizoram police, customs seize 4.6 kg drugs in Aizawal; 2 held

Aizawal (Mizoram) [India], July 6 : Mizoram police in a joint operation with customs officials seized 4.691 kg of methamphetamine (drug) worth crores of rupees and apprehended two persons in Aizawal city of Mizoram, police said.

A case has been taken up by Customs Division, Aizawl for further legal action, the official further informed

The accused have been identified, as per police, as Lallianthanga and David Lala.

On Wednesday, in a combined operation by the Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl apprehended two people with 340 grams of heroin worth Rs 1,70,00,000.

The 340 grams of Heroin was recovered from 30 soap cases in which it was hidden. The cost of the recovered drug is estimated to be Rs 1,70,00,000. The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals, out of which one was a Myanmar national, were handed over to Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl on Tuesday for further legal proceedings, officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Officials said that Assam rifles recovered illegal-origin liquor and beer worth Rs 19.432 lakhs in Zokhawthar in Mizoram's Champai district.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, Custom Department Zokhawthar based on specific information.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor