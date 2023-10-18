Mizoram polls: Three defectors from MNF in BJP list of 21

New Delhi/Aizawl, Oct 18 The BJP on Wednesday announced 21 candidates in Mizoram, where polls to the 40-member Assembly would be held on November 7.

Three defectors from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) find places in the BJP list, announced in two installments on Wednesday.

According to the party's list of candidates, announced by BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh, former Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo and former Minister K. Beichhua would contest from Mamit and Siaha constituencies, respectively.

Both Sailo and Beichhua, who were in the ruling MNF and elected to the Assembly several times, earlier this month joined the BJP quieting their party.

BJP's lone MLA Buddha Dhan Chakma, elected in 2018 Assembly polls from Tuichawng constituency, is not contesting the polls this time, with party’s young leader Durjya Dhan Chakma named as the candidate for the seat.

The saffron party also gave ticket to former MNF advisor T. Lalenthanga in West Tuipui seat.

Of the 21 BJP candidates, four are women – Judy Zohmingliani (Tuivawl), F. Lalremsangi (Aizawl South-1), K. Vanlalruati (Serchhip), and R. Lalbiaktluangi (Lunglei West).

Lalremsangi is the spokesperson of the BJP’s Mizoram state unit.

According to the BJP list Shanti Bikash Chakma would contest from the Thorang seat, Malsawmtluanga from Hachhek and Vanlalhmuaka from the Dampa constituency.

Lalremsangi told IANS that no more candidate list would be announced as the BJP would contest in 21 seats only. BJP got 8.50 per cent votes in 2018 against 0.87 per cent votes in 2013 Assembly elections. In all, 33 of the 39 BJP candidates forfeited their deposits in 2018 while all 17 candidates forfeited their deposits in 2013 assembly polls.

The ruling MNF, which already announced candidates in all 40 seats, is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and BJP-led anti-Congress alliance, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

