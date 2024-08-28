Mizoram Rains: State Government Orders Closure of Schools in Four Districts

The Mizoram government has announced the closure of schools in Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial, and Mamit districts on Wednesday due to severe rainfall. District administrations in these areas issued public notices citing the need for precautionary measures against the adverse weather conditions and intense rainfall.

The Aizawl district administration's notice reported that landslides, mudslides, and rock falls have occurred in several areas within Aizawl town and its surrounding villages. It also highlighted the ongoing risk of such incidents in certain parts of the district.

Last week, schools were closed for five consecutive days in Aizawl and Kolasib districts and for a few days in south Mizoram's Siaha district due to heavy rain. The northeastern state has been experiencing torrential rainfall since August 20 resulting in landslides and landslips in several places.

Officials reported that heavy rain on Wednesday has caused landslides on key roads in Aizawl and other areas of the state. Efforts are underway to clear the affected roads. No casualties have been reported from these incidents so far. Since March, the state disaster management and rehabilitation department has recorded at least 42 fatalities due to landslides and other natural disasters across the state.

