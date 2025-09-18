Mizoram records one of India’s lowest infant mortality rates, showcasing progress in maternal & child healthcare: Guv

Aizawl, Sep 18 Mizoram Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) said on Wednesday that the state is among those in the country with the lowest Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), at 13 per 1,000 live births, reflecting the northeastern state’s advancements in maternal and child healthcare.

Launching the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family Campaign) and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month Campaign), the Governor mentioned that Mizoram’s healthcare system is supported by doctors and a significant number of nurses annually, making it a key contributor to the state’s healthcare progress.

Highlighting about the ongoing challenges such as HIV/AIDS, drug abuse and malaria, as well as the increasing prevalence of cancer and respiratory diseases linked to tobacco use and related factors, he urged collective action from all sections of society to address these issues effectively.

The Governor also emphasized the importance of implementing government health schemes efficiently and continuing the commendable efforts of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

General Singh (Retd) highlighted the significant progress in healthcare since the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Mizoram starting in 2018-19.

He underscored that quality and affordable treatment has been made accessible through the establishment of medical colleges, district hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), Health and Wellness Centres, and Sub-Centres.

The Governor expressed appreciation for the Jan Aushadhi Scheme, which provides low-cost medicines to the public.

Regarding the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar and Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaigns, the Governor stressed their importance in promoting the health of women and children, expressing optimism that these initiatives would yield positive outcomes.

The ceremony was part of the nationwide launch of the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah Campaign, officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, via an online platform.

The event in Aizawl marked the continuation of these campaigns tailored for Mizoram. Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii expressed gratitude for the opportunity to launch the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar and 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaigns, which aim to enhance the health of women and children across Mizoram.

She emphasised that women, when empowered with determination and support, can achieve significant milestones, contributing to stronger families and communities.

The Minister urged healthcare workers to serve with dedication throughout the campaign period and called for widespread participation to ensure its success.

She also appealed for collaborative efforts from Village Councils, Local Councils, NGOs, and churches to maximize the campaigns’ impact and effectiveness.

The Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar campaign aims to promote family health, starting with the well-being of the mother. From September 17 to October 2 various activities will be conducted across hospitals, Health and Wellness Centres, and Health Sub-Centres, including health camps and check-ups.

The campaign will facilitate enrollment in schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and Nikshay Mitra, alongside the creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs.

