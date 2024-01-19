Mizoram school to join national level band competition in Delhi

Aizawl, Jan 19 The 25-member team of Government Mizo High School, the winners of the eastern zone competition, held in December last year, will be competing in the national competition in the category of Pipe Band Boys on January 21 and 22 in Delhi.

The competition will be held on the occasion of the ensuing Republic Day Celebrations.

The Union Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence is organising the National School Band Competition in four categories.

Officials on Friday here said that of 73 schools across the country, which participated at the zonal level, four teams qualified from each Zone (Eastern Zone, Western Zone, Southern Zone, Northern Zone).

In all, 16 band teams will participate in the National Level Band Competition at National Stadium, Delhi on January 21 and 22.

At the national level, the winning teams in each category will be given a cash prize, a trophy, as well as certificates.

The Government Mizo High School Pipe Band was established in 2000, and has appeared in many national important days since 2001.

Its first appearance was in NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi in 2007 to march in the Prime Minister's Rally.

Hundreds of schools have participated every year since 2017 when the competition was introduced.

