Mizoram schools shut for third day due to rain

Aizawl, June 2 All the government and private schools in Mizoram remained closed on Monday due to heavy rains that triggered landslides, rockfalls, and waterlogging in different parts of the mountainous state, officials said.

A senior official of the School Education Department said that Deputy Commissioners of all 11 districts issued separate notifications closing the schools on Monday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the students.

After the beginning of the current spell of heavy rain, earlier, schools were closed across the state for two days on May 29 and May 30.

However, there was no rain in the state capital, Aizawl, till Monday afternoon.

Aizawl District Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia, in a notification, said that due to torrential rainfall in the past few days, which resulted in mudflows, landslides, rockfalls and other calamities at various locations within the district, the district authority deems it appropriate to suspend attendance of school-going students for their safety and well-being. This decision has been arrived at after perusing the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) district-wise warning for June 2 (Monday) and appropriate consultation with relevant stakeholders of the Aizawl District Disaster Management Authority (ADDMA).

At least six people, including three Myanmarese refugees, have been killed so far due to landslides, house collapses, and other calamities triggered by heavy rain that lashed the state since May 24.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Sunday held a review meeting with the ministers concerned and senior officials.

According to a preliminary report of the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DMR) Department, 60 houses have collapsed and 69 families have been evacuated from their houses due to the risk of collapse.

A total of 211 landslides have been reported in different parts of the state till Sunday evening, highways blocked at 83 locations, and four retaining walls have collapsed, the report said. Additionally, rising water levels in riverside habitation areas were reported.

All the Deputy Commissioners also submitted detailed status reports from their respective districts.

During Sunday's meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all those working tirelessly across the state, including first responders, support teams, and personnel involved in evacuation and relief operations. He lauded the resilience of the Mizo people and urged continued support for affected individuals and families.

A key priority highlighted in the meeting was ensuring that access to district headquarters and the airport remains uninterrupted by keeping essential roads operational.

Lalduhoma also directed that adequate funds be allocated to all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and that relief funds for victims be released at the earliest. It was resolved that disaster-affected areas must be continuously monitored under the supervision of the Department of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DM&R). Comprehensive and timely reports are to be submitted to the central government to ensure proper coordination and response.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, DM&R Minister Prof. Lalnilawma, Public Health Engineering Minister F. Rodingliana, and several senior government officials.

