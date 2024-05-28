Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 10 Dead, Several Missing Amid Heavy Rains in Aizawl

Tragedy struck the Aizawl district of Mizoram on Tuesday morning as a stone quarry collapsed, resulting in the loss of ten lives and leaving numerous people unaccounted for. Police attribute the incident to the incessant rains brought by cyclone Remal. Rescue efforts are underway as authorities work tirelessly to locate those missing amidst the devastation.

The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, they said. Ten bodies have been recovered so far, while several others are still trapped under the debris, Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla told PTI.

In the latest update, it has been revealed that among the ten workers who tragically lost their lives, three were not from the Mizoram region. Search operations continue fervently, with rescue teams tirelessly working to extricate trapped people.

A child, rescued from the site, has been swiftly transferred to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Concerns persist for numerous other workers, primarily non-tribals, who are feared to have perished in the collapse. Officials attribute the calamity to heavy rains across various parts of the state, which have triggered landslides exacerbating the rescue efforts.

Furthermore, officials have reported disruptions on several intra-state highways due to landslides, exacerbating the challenges faced by rescue and relief efforts. As a precautionary measure in response to the torrential rains, authorities have ordered the closure of all schools. Additionally, government employees, except those engaged in essential services, have been instructed to work remotely from home, ensuring their safety amidst the adverse weather conditions.



