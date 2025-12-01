Mizoram thanks NITI Aayog for declaring state ‘ginger capital’ of India

Aizawl, Dec 1 The Mizoram government on Monday expressed its gratitude to NITI Aayog for declaring the state as the ‘Ginger Capital of India’.

A senior official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday chaired a meeting with the members of the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board (MAMB), where the panel expressed its gratitude to NITI Aayog for declaring the state as the ‘Ginger Capital of India’.

The meeting reviewed ongoing initiatives and assessed reports of activities undertaken during the current year, including the high-level Stakeholders’ Consultation for Mizoram Ginger Produce held on November 24 in New Delhi.

According to the official, organised jointly by the Mizoram government and NITI Aayog, the consultation is considered one of the largest official meetings ever conducted in the national capital, specifically for a Mizoram-related agenda.

The November 24 consultation brought together representatives from several Central Ministries, along with over 60 investors involved in ginger trading, cultivation, and processing.

During the event, NITI Aayog formally declared Mizoram as the ‘Ginger Capital’ of India, recognising the state’s reputation for producing high-quality ginger and its rapid growth in ginger production in recent years.

At Monday’s meeting, MAMB members reiterated their commitment to ensuring safe and high-quality ginger production and highlighted the need to further expand organic ginger cultivation.

As per a detailed report on annual procurement, over 3.38 crore kg of ginger has been purchased this year, and the entire support price amounting to Rs 137.72 crore has been fully disbursed.

The official said that the MAMB is preparing to host a ‘Ginger Buyer–Seller Meet’ on December 5–6 at the Aijal Club, where buyers from across India are expected to participate.

The event is expected to facilitate new trade agreements for the upcoming ginger harvest. Meanwhile, the new ginger processing unit at Sairang is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 12 next year.

In view of the increasing demand for sliced-dry ginger, Mizo-made technologies -- Rapchung Technology and Tapchhak Technology, developed for ginger drying and curing, will be purchased under the Handholding scheme.

For the upcoming harvesting season, all dry broomsticks will be purchased by ZOHANDCO, a Mizoram government undertaking, at the government-approved rate. Although broomsticks may also be sold in the open market, only supplies purchased by ZOHANDCO will be eligible for the government support price, as the Corporation is capable of procuring the entire product. Private broom traders must obtain a certificate of origin from the Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Department and use it to secure a Transit Pass from EF&CC.

The next major ginger procurement season will begin on February 2 and will continue till May 31, 2026. Turmeric will be procured during February–March, while Aieng and Mizo chillies will be purchased during February to April. Procurement of Buhhum (paddy) has already started and will continue until January next year.

The Monday meeting was attended by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister P.C. Vanlalruata, Adviser to the Chief Minister Dr K.C. Lalmalsawmzauva, and members of MAMB.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor