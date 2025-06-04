Mizoram to establish ‘Thenzawl Peace City’ to decongest capital Aizawl

Aizawl, June 4 The Mizoram government is preparing a master plan to establish a ‘Thenzawl Peace City’ in the state’s Serchhip district to decongest the capital Aizawl city, officials said on Wednesday.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a meeting in his office on Wednesday and discussed the Thenzawl Peace City Master Plan.

He highlighted that Thenzawl is blessed with an abundance of clean water, especially in the central part of the town.

The master plan envisions a city nestled between beautiful hills, with clear rivers, scenic lakes, and stunning natural surroundings.

Lalduhoma stated that the government aims to develop Thenzawl Peace City into a well-planned hill city, attractive, serene, and ideal for permanent settlement. Currently, Thenzawl has a population of around ten thousand.

“If the proposed plan covers approximately 108 sq. km, with around 82 sq. km designated as the core urban area. With a planned population density of 100 persons per hectare, the city is expected to provide a comfortable and livable environment for up to ten lakh population. The plan is designed to be expandable and adaptable over time,” the Chief Minister told the meeting.

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) would be established to exclusively oversee the development of the Peace City, the CMO official said.

For the preparation of the Master Plan, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has already sanctioned Rs 10 crore to the Mizoram government, of which Rs 1 crore (10 per cent) has already been released.

According to the official, the Thenzawl Peace City initiative is a visionary project of Chief Minister Lalduhoma aimed at decongesting Aizawl and fostering a more balanced and sustainable urban future for Mizoram.

The Chief Minister has personally presented the concept to the central government earlier. The meeting was attended by Home and Urban Development Minister K. Sapdanga, Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, and other senior officials.

--IANS

sc/dan

