Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport halts operations as potholes spotted on runway, 4 flights cancelled

Aizawl, Oct 3 Flight operations in Mizoram’s lone airport, Lengpui, were halted on Friday after at least two potholes were spotted on the runway, forcing diversion and cancellation of four flights, officials said.

An official said that after at least two potholes were noticed on the runway, flight operations at Mizoram’s Lengpui airport were halted. Two flights were diverted to Agartala, while one each from Kolkata and Guwahati had to return as they could not land.

“As a precautionary measure, flights from Kolkata, Delhi and other airports scheduled to land at Lengpui were cancelled due to safety concerns,” the official said, adding that the airport authorities have undertaken emergency repair work and normal flight operations are expected to resume once the runway is restored.

He said the runway problem at Mizoram’s lone airport, Lengpui, was not new, as potholes and similar damages had occurred earlier on the tabletop runway. Lengpui Airport, located 30 km north of capital city Aizawl, operates flights connecting Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal and Shillong.

Situated at an altitude of 1,228 feet above sea level, Lengpui Airport is one of the few airports in India built by a state government in 1998. Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security of Lengpui Airport, in April this year.

The deployment also marks a significant milestone as the first-ever CISF unit established in the Northeastern state of Mizoram.

“The Force brings with it 25 years of expertise in aviation security, significantly enhancing the safety framework of this strategically important airport,” an official had said.

The official added that the decision to station CISF personnel at Lengpui Airport aligns with the government of India's broader initiative to strengthen security across civil aviation facilities nationwide.

According to the official, in addition to their core security responsibilities, CISF personnel would work closely with local authorities and other stakeholders to develop and implement advanced security protocols that are effective, convenient and people-friendly.

The official said that these enhanced measures aim to provide passengers with a secure and seamless travel experience, while proactively addressing emerging threats such as terrorism, smuggling and other unlawful activities.

