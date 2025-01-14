Mizos passionate on sports, yet their performance compared to other states lacking: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Jan 14 Launching the "Empowering Mizoram Sports" (EMS) programme, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Tuesday that Mizos are naturally passionate about sports, yet their performance compared to other states has been lacking.

The Chief Minister launched the EMS programme under the Mizoram 'Bana Kaih' scheme.

Addressing the inaugural function, the Chief Minister said that Mizos are naturally passionate about sports, yet their performance compared to other states has been lacking.

"Winning medals at the National Games is rare, and qualifying in many disciplines remains a challenge. We believe that this isn't due to a lack of talent but because we haven't fully nurtured and showcased our potential. Many talented youths in Mizoram lack access to proper training, and this programme aims to create those opportunities," said Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer.

He added that we have to strive for better results in national and international competitions, envisioning Mizo athletes winning more medals.

The government has already initiated efforts and the impact would become more evident over time, the Chief Minister said.

He added that with India preparing to host the 2036 Olympics and the Indian Olympic Association officially bidding on October 1, 2024, this is a significant opportunity for Mizo athletes.

"Our vision is to groom young talents now to represent India in the 2036 Olympics. To achieve this, the Empowering Mizoram Sports program has been launched with a Rs 2.5 crore budget under the Bana Kaih scheme."

Mizoram's flagship initiative, the handholding scheme -- 'Bana Kaih', was launched in September this year.

The Empowering Mizoram Sports initiative aims to establish sports coaching and talent development programmes across Mizoram.

According to a Sports Department official, as part of this programme, basic coaching would be provided to children aged between 8 to 15, focusing on preparing them for future competitions, particularly the 2036 Olympics.

Priority would be given to sports that offer greater potential for Olympic qualification, more so than other disciplines, the official said.

The programme would operate under a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model, fostering community involvement and shared responsibility with the government to ensure sustained interest and commitment.

The EMS programme would initially be implemented as a pilot project in two to three selected districts before being expanded statewide.

State Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar emphasised that the EMS programme aims to identify and nurture talent from even the remotest villages.

However, it is not merely about providing training, the communities themselves must express a desire for coaching, he said.

They will also be responsible for logistical needs, food and accommodations, he added.

This initiative is about fostering a genuine sense of ownership and commitment, the Minister said.

"Our ultimate goal is to prepare our athletes for the 2036 Olympics, which India aims to host. We are determined to see Mizo youth, both men and women, compete at the highest level on the global stage," Hmar said.

