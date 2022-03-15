MJ Akbar recalls Rajiv Gandhi's reply on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits

Senior journalist and BJP member MJ Akbar on Tuesday recalled his question to the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and said that his response was a "political one", but "the Centre cannot turn blind eye to such horrific episodes."

Speaking to ANI, Akbar said, "I was moved by the events of that time. I was unable to watch the people of a particular community having to live as refugees in their own country."

Talking about his question to Gandhi, the BJP member said the answer he got was a political one.

"The answer was that in Kashmir, the government is that of Farooq Abdullah, and they (Centre) cannot interfere with it," Akbar said.

"But it is the responsibility of the government to act on such incidents; the Centre cannot turn a blind eye to such horrific episodes," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting expressed his support for the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files' against attempts, which he claimed were being made to discredit it.

Bringing out the truth in the right manner is always in favour of the nation, said the PM.

'Kashmir Files', directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1990.

( With inputs from ANI )

