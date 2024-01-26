M.K. Sridhar: Wheelchair-bound educationist from K'taka who made it to Padma Shri

Bengaluru, Jan 26 M.K. Sridhar has shot to fame in Karnataka with the announcement of the prestigious Padma Shri award for 2024 by the Union government on Thursday.

In the citation of the Padma Shri award, Sridhar has been described as a wheelchair-bound educationist and administrator making important contributions to the nation's educational policies.

Sridhar Makam Krishnamurthy was also a member of the Committee for the Draft National Education Policy 2019 and the Chairman of Karnatka's Committee on Technology Enabled Learning.

His life sketch was published as a book titled 'Sahasra Padhi' in Kannada.

He was conferred with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award and General President Gold Medal by the Indian Science Congress Association.

He served as Member Secretary of Karnataka Knowledge Commission and Karnataka State Innovation Council and Member of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE).

Presently, he is the Executive Council Member of the Central University of Kerala; Vice President of the Indian Red Cross Society, Karnataka chapter; President of Centre for Educational and Social Studies (CESS); member of a task force on NEP in Karnataka as well as the ICSSR Senior Fellow at ISEC, Bengaluru.

He obtained a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Mysore. He was a senior lecturer in Commerce at Vijaya College, Bengaluru and later served as Professor and Dean at Canara Bank School of Management Studies, Bangalore University. He has published thirty papers and completed eleven research projects.

He has been conferred with the Padma Shri in the field of Literature and Education. T

