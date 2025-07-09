MK Stalin leads grand roadshow in Tiruvarur, unveils Karunanidhi statue

Chennai, July 9 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was given a rousing reception on Wednesday evening as he led a massive roadshow through the heart of Tiruvarur.

Beginning from Pavithramanickam, the Chief Minister walked through key areas including Durgalaya Road, South Road, Panagal Road, the old bus stand, and the railway roundabout, interacting with the public and greeting enthusiastic crowds along the way.

The highlight of the evening came at the railway roundabout, where Stalin unveiled a life-size bronze statue of former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

The statue has been erected by the district unit of the DMK to honour the legacy of the iconic leader in his native district. Prior to the public event, the Chief Minister visited the Kalaignar Kottam memorial complex in Kattur, where he inspected the library and museum established in Karunanidhi’s memory.

Stalin also paid floral tributes at the memorial of Karunanidhi’s mother, Anjugam Ammaiyar, located within the same premises. Senior ministers, including K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, were present at the ceremonies, which were attended by local leaders, party cadres, and members of the public.

On Thursday (July 10), Chief Minister Stalin is scheduled to attend a government function near the new bus stand at S.S. Nagar in Tiruvarur. He will inaugurate several completed infrastructure projects and lay the foundation stone for new ones.

As part of the welfare initiatives of the government, the Chief Minister will also distribute benefits to thousands of people from various departments, including women’s development, rural development, and social welfare.

Following the official programme, Stalin will depart from Tiruvarur and travel by road to Thanjavur. From there, he is expected to proceed to Tiruchirapalli and take a flight back to Chennai, concluding his two-day visit to the Cauvery delta region.

This outreach programme is part of DMK’s broader initiative to connect with the public ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

