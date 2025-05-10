MK Stalin leads massive unity rally to support armed forces amid Operation Sindoor

Chennai, May 10 In a powerful show of solidarity, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin led a massive unity rally in Chennai on Saturday, extending unwavering support to the armed forces amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

Accompanied by state ministers, MLAs, senior government officials, religious leaders, and prominent political figures, Stalin walked alongside thousands of citizens to honour the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces.

The rally commenced from the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) and made its way through key roads in the city before culminating at the iconic War Memorial.

The event witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with students, nurses, police personnel, ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, and volunteers marching in unison, waving the national flag and raising slogans celebrating national unity and military valour.

To ensure the safety and well-being of participants, the government had made elaborate arrangements, including the deployment of security personnel along the route and the setting up of medical camps equipped with essential medicines on both sides of the road.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and MDMK leader Vaiko were among the prominent leaders who took part in the rally, further strengthening the message of collective support cutting across political lines.

Speaking at the War Memorial, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin emphasised the importance of standing united during critical times.

“This rally reflects the sentiments of every Tamil — our deep respect, gratitude, and solidarity with the Indian Army, which continues to protect the nation’s sovereignty with unmatched courage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi expressed his appreciation for the Chief Minister’s initiative.

In a statement, he thanked M.K. Stalin for organising the march, noting that it symbolised “the support of eight crore Tamils for our armed forces.”

The rally concluded with floral tributes at the War Memorial and a moment of silence in honour of soldiers who had laid down their lives for the nation.

The gathering dispersed peacefully, leaving behind a strong message of unity, patriotism, and collective resolve in support of the country’s defence forces.

