MK Stalin 'rattled' by AIADMK-BJP alliance: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai, May 1 Senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has claimed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has been "visibly rattled" ever since the AIADMK-BJP alliance was revived, asserting that the new combine is poised to unseat the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Soundararajan said, "Ever since the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP began to strengthen, the Chief Minister has been under pressure. Whether during Assembly sessions or even at social events like weddings, he seems fixated on this alliance.

His repeated assertions that the DMK will win all 234 seats in 2026 are nothing but wishful thinking. At this rate, it would be surprising if he even retains his seat."

Positioning the AIADMK-BJP alliance as a powerful political force ahead of the 2026 polls, Soundararajan declared that the partnership enjoys both momentum and popular support needed to oust the DMK government.

"This is not an opportunistic tie-up- it's a serious partnership built on a vision to rescue Tamil Nadu from the misgovernance of the DMK. People are watching closely, and they are ready for change," she said.

Responding to Chief Minister Stalin's recent remark that Soundararajan "has no job" other than to criticise the government, she hit back, firmly defending her political engagement as a legitimate and necessary public service.

"My role as a politician is to question those in power and hold them accountable. That's not a sign of unemployment- it's the very essence of democracy. I resigned from the post of Governor, a prestigious constitutional position, because I wanted to return to active politics and serve the people of Tamil Nadu. That's my job, and I take it seriously," Soundararajan said.

She also mocked CM Stalin's "rhetorical style", referencing his frequent use of the phrase "Oru Kai Paapom" (Let's see with a show of hands), and said, "Symbolic politics and catchy slogans are no longer enough. People want clean governance, transparency, and tangible results. No amount of hand-waving can hide the DMK's failures."

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Stalin has repeatedly expressed confidence that the DMK would return to power for a record seventh time in 2026. Speaking recently at a wedding in party MP N.R. Elango's family at Anna Arivalayam, CM Stalin cited a party leader's projection of a 220-seat victory and said, "Why limit ourselves? Say 234 seats. Given the overwhelming reception I get wherever I go, I wouldn't be surprised if we win every single one.”

He added defiantly, "No matter what form the opposition takes or what alliances they forge, I say bring it on! We are committed to doing our duty. Whether it's the Income Tax department, CBI, or ED, we will not be intimidated by agencies used to threaten us - we have already faced the Emergency."

His comments came just days after one of his key cabinet colleagues, V. Senthilbalaji, resigned from the ministry following Supreme Court pressure over the cash-for-jobs scam.

