MK Stalin to submit key demands to PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet

Chennai, May 24 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, currently in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the event to present a memorandum outlining the state’s key demands.

The high-level meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday and will continue throughout the day.

Sources indicated that Stalin’s one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister is likely to take place during the course of the event.

Among the major issues the Chief Minister is expected to raise are increased fund allocations for various development schemes and the speedy clearance and implementation of long-pending infrastructure projects, particularly in the railway sector.

He is also likely to push for Tamil Nadu’s inclusion in national growth initiatives and urge better coordination for centrally sponsored programs.

This marks a significant shift from last year, when Stalin had initially announced plans to attend the NITI Aayog meeting held on July 23, 2024, but later boycotted it.

At the time, he accused the Union government of sidelining Tamil Nadu in the 2024–25 Union Budget and expressed dissatisfaction with the Centre’s approach to federal cooperation. However, with this year’s theme being ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047’, the focus has shifted to encouraging states to develop bold, long-term vision documents that align with national developmental goals.

Stalin is expected to showcase Tamil Nadu’s ambition to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and outline the state’s roadmap toward that goal.

The Chief Minister is also likely to express concern over the delays in the disbursal of central funds for various welfare and development schemes, which he claims are adversely impacting the state’s progress.

Stalin’s visit to New Delhi and his engagement with the Prime Minister underscore Tamil Nadu’s push for greater financial support and expedited approvals from the Union government to realise its ambitious economic targets.

--IANS

