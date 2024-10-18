MK Stalin Writes to PM Modi, Says ‘Avoid Hindi Language Oriented Events in Non-Hindi Speaking States’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 18, and urged him to avoid Hindi language-oriented events in non-Hindi speaking states, arguing that such initiatives could strain relationships among regions with distinct linguistic identities.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin said that the language need to recognise and celebrate India’s linguistic diversity. “If the Union government wishes to proceed with these events, I suggest that local language celebrations in each state be given equal prominence,” Stalin stated.

"...If the Union Government still desires to hold such events, I suggest that celebration of the local language month in…

His is letter was a response to the decision to combine the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan with Hindi month celebrations. Stalin further proposed that the Centre organise special events to honour all classical languages recognised by the government within their respective states.

“This approach could foster better relationships among all communities,” he added.