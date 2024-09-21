MLA Anvar is not a true Communist: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the Left MLA P.V. Anvar, saying that he is not a ‘true’ Communist following his allegation against the ADGP.

“Anvar is a former Congressman. Even after he was instructed not to speak to the media against the ADGP, he continued to do so. Had he been a true Communist, he would have raised all his apprehensions within the party and not in the public,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

Earlier, Anvar alleged that ADGP (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar is a ‘notorious criminal’ who has modelled himself after fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim. He also accused ADGP and his relatives of having amassed disproportionate wealth besides engaging in grave illegal activities including gold smuggling.

The Chief Minister said that the concerned authorities are doing their job. “Anvar is a public figure still he recorded phone conversations of the officials and then put them in the public domain. No public figure can do such a thing,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Kerala Governor has also said Anvar was engaged in illegal phone tapping.

The Chief Minister said that with regards to the allegations levelled by the Kerala Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan that Ajith Kumar met RSS leaders are baseless.

“Perhaps, Satheesan thinks that since his former party leaders have met the RSS as well, he levelled the same charge against me. We do not use officials for political needs,” the Chief Minister said.

On allegations levelled against his close aide P. Sasi, the Chief Minister said that there is no question of any probe against Sasi.

“Maybe he (Sasi) would not have done something asked by Anvar. There is no question of a probe into the allegations against Sasi. He is a state committee member of the CPI-M and he knows how to work in the office of the Chief Minister,” the Chief Minister said.

Reacting to the Chief Minister, the LoP told media persons that if Anvar is a Congressman then why is Vijayan allowing him to continue as a Left MLA?

“The Chief Minister has now made it clear that Anvar is a person who cannot be trusted. He also pointed out that a group of people who are behind gold smuggling in Kozhikode, who are upset with the police. So is it not clear who this group is Vijayan referring to,” said Satheesan.

He added that if the Chief Minister had the capability, he should have called and asked Ajith Kumar why did he go and meet the two top RSS leaders.

“It’s clear that Ajith Kumar went to meet the RSS leaders after being asked to do so by Vijayan,” the LoP said.

Earlier, Satheesan pointed out that Anvar met two top RSS leaders while the ruling Left Front and its allies have also raised eyebrows over the meeting.

