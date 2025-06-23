MLA faces show-cause notice after assault on Vande Bharat Express passenger sparks outrage

Jhansi, June 23 The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to Babina MLA Rajiv Singh Parichha following a disturbing incident aboard the New Delhi–Bhopal Vande Bharat Express, where a passenger was allegedly assaulted by individuals identified as the legislator’s supporters.

The incident occurred on June 19 at Jhansi railway station and has since ignited a storm of criticism after CCTV footage of the assault went viral on social media, micro-blogging sites, and other media platforms. IANS does not confirm the authenticity of the video.

In response to the viral video and mounting public outrage, BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla issued a notice to Parichha, stating that the act falls under serious indiscipline and demanding a written explanation within seven days.

The 18-second clip shows a group of men slapping and hitting a passenger—identified as Rajkishore—with slippers inside coach E-2 of train number 20172.

The video also shows MLA Parichha standing nearby during the incident. According to reports, the altercation stemmed from a dispute over seat number 49, which Rajkishore had been allotted.

Parichha, who was travelling with his wife Kamli Singh (seat No 50) and son Shreyansh Singh (seat No 51), reportedly requested Rajkishore to switch seats, so the family could sit together.

When the request was declined, tensions escalated.

Upon arrival at Jhansi station, a group of men allegedly linked to the MLA boarded the train and assaulted the passenger.

Former Madhya Pradesh minister, Congress leader and media head Mukesh Nayak condemned the incident on Instagram, describing it as a grim reflection of "good governance".

He alleged that the elderly passenger was left bleeding from the nose after the attack.

While Parichha has denied involvement in the assault, claiming the passenger misbehaved and caused a nuisance, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jhansi confirmed that a non-cognizable report (NCR) was filed by the MLA.

As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged by the victim, who reportedly disembarked in Bhopal and has expressed reluctance to pursue legal action.

The incident has raised serious concerns about passenger safety aboard India’s flagship high-speed trains.

With the video continuing to circulate widely, the political and public fallout is far from over.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor