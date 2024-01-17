MLAs Disqualification Case: SC Defers Hearing on Uddhav Thackeray Faction's Plea Against Speaker’s Decision to January 22

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred hearing to January 22 on a plea filed by the Uddhav Thackeray group of Shiv Sena against the Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision declaring the Eknath Shinde faction as the "real Shiv Sena". On January 10, Narwekar stated that the Shinde faction was the "real Shiv Sena," asserting that when the rival factions emerged, Sunil Prabhu (representing the Uddhav faction) "ceased to be the duly authorized whip from June 21, 2022," and Gogawale was validly appointed the chief whip.

SC defers to January 22 hearing on plea of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena against speaker’s decision refusing to disqualify 16 MLAs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bombay High Court issued notices to Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar and the 14 MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction in response to petitions filed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena challenging the Speaker's order not to disqualify the lawmakers.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla also issued notices to the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat and directed all the respondents to file their affidavits for the petition. The bench scheduled the hearing for February 8.