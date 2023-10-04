MMRDA eyes five mega-growth centres in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Mumbai, Oct 04 Poised to contribute a stupendous $0.35 trillion to the Indian economy in the next five years, the bustling Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is set to get two pivotal growth centres and three industrial growth centres, courtesy the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), a top official said here on Wednesday.

An additional growth centre under a Special Planning Authority is also planned in Kalyan, Thane, said MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee.

Unveiling the ambitious plans, he said that the Kharbav Growth Centre, strategically located in Bhiwandi Taluka has emerged as an investment magnet with major projects like the Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (Bullet Train) and the Dedicated Freight Corridor coming up.

The Kalyan Growth Centre (KGC) is likely to blossom as a hub for commercial and residential complexes, educational institutions, and more, with the MMRDA steering as the Special Planning Authority (SPA).

Comprising 10 villages in Kalyan Taluka spread over 1,089 hectares, the KGC is preparing to host several major township projects.

Poynad Growth Centre in Alibag Taluka, Raigad, is set to become a significant venture, owing its anticipated success to the nearby Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project, the Virar-Alibaug MMC, and the upcoming new international airport in Navi Mumbai, said Dr. Mukherjee.

“This will rejuvenate the local areas, offering fresh opportunities, particularly in the sectors of tourism, construction, real estate and logistics, supported by its closeness to the JNPT and the other mega-projects coming up in the vicinity,” said the MMRDA head.

The Industrial Growth Centres at Thane’s Angaon, Sape, and Amba are slated to become catalysts for economic growth in their respective micro-regions, enhancing employment and connectivity, and contributing to the industrial development, specifically in the manufacturing sector and high-end industries.

“The MMR is a robust contributor to the national and state economy, contributing around 4 per cent to the country’s GDP, and projected to contribute $0.35 Trillion by 2028. This collective of growth centres would usher in a comprehensive, sustainable, and robust development within the MMR, not only propelling economic growth but also enhancing the quality of life for large communities,” pointed out Dr. Mukherjee.

These growth centres, awaiting approval of the state government, promise a polycentric development, dispersed job opportunities, affordable housing, integrated health and educational infrastructure, superior mega-infra projects along with abundant green open spaces weaving in environmental consciousness.

