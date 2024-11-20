MNS' 'fake' support letter to Shiv Sena's Milind Deora in Worli spooks Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Nov 20 The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray experienced tense moments when a purported letter ‘signed’ by him allegedly declared support to the Shiv Sena candidate in Worli, here on Wednesday.

The Worli seat is witnessing a high-profile three-cornered contest between sitting MLA, Shiv Sena’s (UBT) ex-Minister Aditya U. Thackeray and rival MahaYuti’s Murli M. Deora, and MNS’ General Secretary Sandeep Deshpande.

A grim Raj Thackeray – whose son Amit Thackeray is standing from nearby Worli constituency – emphatically denied having issued such a letter, while alleging that a lot of money power was deployed in the polls campaign.

“This shows that the ground is slipping from under their feet. That’s why they are resorting to such gimmicks. But it will not help them. I have not given any such letter of support to anyone and we are taking it up seriously,” warned Raj Thackeray.

The MNS candidate Deshpande pointed an accusing finger at the ruling Shiv Sena’s local Shakha Pramukh Rajesh Kusale for indulging in the mischief as they are staring at (Deora’s) debacle in Worli.

“The Shiv Sena candidate is losing. We have lodged complaints with the Election Commission of India and the police, in the matter against Kuchale for carrying out such fake propaganda,” said Deshpande.

Both Raj Thackeray and Deshpande said that the voters in Worli are ‘wise’ and will not fall for such falsehoods, and would teach a lesson to the Shiv Sena candidate.

The purported support communication, bearing the MNS chief’s signature on a letterhead, sparked a sensation this afternoon in the prestigious Worli constituency – and boosted sentiments among the Shiv Sena (UBT) camp.

The supposed letter also triggered arguments among supporters of MNS and Shiv Sena in some parts of the constituency as the MNS bigwigs appealed to all not to fall for such lowly stunts.

The alleged letter claimed: “The MahaYuti has respected the MNS by not fielding a candidate in the Sewri seat. Accordingly, as a reciprocal gesture, the MNS extends support to the Shiv Sena (Worli) nominee to avoid a split in the Hindu votes”.

Rattled by the potential damage of the ‘letter’ that went viral, the MNS local leader A. Patkar lodged a complaint with the Agripada Police Station and also with the ECI.

In another jolt for the MNS, its candidate from Murtizapur in Akola district Bhikaji Shrawan Awchar suo motu declared support to the rival Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Harish M. Pimple, a three-term MLA in the fray for the fourth time.

The abrupt turn in the polls triggered a wave of anger and protests among the MNS workers, many heard abusing their turncoat candidate, but Awchar went incommunicado during the crucial voting day, raising questions about his intentions.

Speaking to media persons, a fuming MNS Akola President Pankaj Sable warned that though Awchar is currently in hiding after he emerges, “we shall teach him a lesson in our style”.

The MNS is independently contesting around 128 of the 288 Assembly constituencies and is optimistic of bagging a sufficient number of seats to emerge as a likely ‘king-maker’ in the next government.

