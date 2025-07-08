MNS leader's son arrested for ramming car, abusing woman influencer

Mumbai, July 8 A fresh political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after Raheel Sheikh, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) state Vice-President Javed Sheikh, was caught on camera allegedly abusing social media influencer Rajshree More after ramming her car while intoxicated and boasting of his political connections. An FIR was filed at the Amboli Police Station against Raheel Sheikh on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman and negligent driving. He has since been arrested.

The video, which surfaced on Monday, triggered widespread outrage and demands for a thorough investigation.

In the video, Raheel Sheikh is seen shirtless and visibly drunk inside a car, abusing and threatening Rajshree More, a Marathi-speaking influencer. He also brags about his father's position in the MNS.

The incident took place in Mumbai and was recorded by More herself, who later posted the video on her Instagram account. The footage rapidly went viral, prompting sharp reactions from political leaders across party lines and the arrest of Raheel Sheikh on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman and negligent driving.

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant, reacting to the incident, told IANS, "A police enquiry will take place and the truth will come out."

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal condemned the episode, calling it a reflection of the current state government's failure to check the growing trend of political entitlement among the kin of leaders.

"Every passing day, the sons of politicians are carrying out such disgraceful incidents. Recently, a similar incident happened in Pune. These are a result of the failure of the government. We condemn this incident. The mentality behind this should be addressed with strict action," he told IANS.

Rajshree More had previously been in the spotlight for opposing what she called the "imposition" of Marathi on non-Marathi speakers.

The video, which led to backlash from MNS workers, was later deleted after More issued a public apology following a complaint lodged by party members.

The controversy comes amid rising tensions over language and identity politics in the state, with MNS supporters recently accused of assaulting non-Marathi-speaking individuals as part of the party's campaign against the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra.

Reacting to the broader context of the incident, NCP (SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar told IANS, "The Constitution doesn't teach us to abuse, threaten, or physically thrash someone. These things can be resolved through dialogue. We go by the Constitution. When you live in a state like Maharashtra, it is very important to respect the native language, Marathi. However, these are completely different things and should never be mixed up."

