Mob, including women, assaults cop in Indore over 'misconduct'

Indore, July 24 In a shocking incident under Khajrana police station area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, early Thursday morning, a mob, led primarily by women, reportedly assaulted a Sub-Inspector (SI) Suresh Bunkar.

A video (not confirmed by IANS) of the incident went viral on various media platforms. The purported video shows a man, shirtless, being beaten by a group of people, including women.

The officer was reportedly dragged from a residence in Bunkar Khedi, beaten with sticks, and nearly stripped and tied to an electric pole before police intervention.

According to local reports, the sub-inspector reportedly had been visiting the home of a woman embroiled in a marital dispute.

Neighbours and family members allege that the officer, who was off-duty and inebriated, was behaving inappropriately. His repeated visits over the past two months had already raised eyebrows, but Thursday’s early morning episode triggered public outrage.

Videos circulating on media also show a crowd surrounding the officer, with some attempting to bind his hands and remove his uniform.

The situation escalated rapidly, forcing Khajrana police to call for reinforcements from the Palasia control room. Despite initial resistance from the crowd, the officer was eventually rescued and taken to the police station.

Police have detained some individuals, including women involved in the assault, and have launched an investigation into both the mob violence and the officer’s conduct.

Police have not issued any official statement in this regard, nor has any action been taken against the officer so far.

This is not the first time SI Suresh has faced controversy. In 2023, he was involved in a drunken altercation with youths near Lasudiya police station. That incident also ended in violence, with the officer sustaining injuries and the accused being paraded publicly by police after a case was registered.

The latest episode has reignited concerns over police accountability and public trust. As of now, SI Suresh is in police protection, but departmental inquiry proceedings are expected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor