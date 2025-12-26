Mob lynching of another Hindu youth in Bangladesh exposes Yunus govt's total failure: Former diplomat

New Delhi, Dec 26 Former diplomat Mahesh Sachdeva on Friday asserted that the second mob lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh in a span of one week underscores the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government's complete failure to maintain law and order situation in the South Asian nation.

The remarks came a day after Bangladeshi media reported the killing of another Hindu, identified as 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, in yet another incident driven by sectarian hatred. Mondal was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union in Bangladesh late Wednesday.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sachdeva said, "The second incident within a week of the killing of a Hindu by a mob, largely motivated by sectarian hatred, has come to light, raising concerns on multiple fronts. Firstly, it indicates that the Bangladeshi interim government is unable to maintain the law and order and the security situation. Secondly, it reflects the competitive Islamism entrenched in Bangladesh's political landscape, with parties vying to appear more pro-Muslim and fundamentalist than their rivals."

He stated that the competition among the political parties in Bangladesh to project themselves as pro-Muslim and fundamentalist has resulted in widespread hatred towards minorities, the spread of conspiracy theories and growing social tensions and insecurity among the minority communities.

"Thirdly, it raises questions about whether this wave of communal hostility will subside after the February 12 elections or, if these forces gain power, whether the situation could worsen further," Sachdeva added.

Meanwhile, the former diplomat also emphasised that the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, to Bangladesh on Thursday after 17 years of self-imposed exile is likely to impact the election process in the country, with the BNP seen as the frontrunner in the February 12, 2026, polls.

Commenting on Rahman’s address to a massive gathering in Dhaka, Sachdeva said, "Upon arrival, he made conciliatory remarks, emphasising that Bangladesh belongs to all, including Muslims and Christians, and praised the country’s development during his exile, implicitly acknowledging the Awami League government’s improvements. Observers are watching for a softer stance on India and his economic and social agenda amid Bangladesh's current turmoil."

Analysts reckon that Rahman's return and participation in the February 2026 elections will test the waters amid the ongoing turbulence in Bangladesh's politics under the Yunus-led interim government, which is under mounting pressure to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

Bangladesh has been grappling with widespread violence over the last 14 months, more since the election schedule was announced. Critics warn that Rahman's return to the volatile political landscape in Bangladesh could deepen tension across the country.

Khaleda Zia's BNP had acted hand in glove with the interim government led by Yunus in overthrowing the democratically-elected Awami League government last year.

