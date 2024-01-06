Mob Attacked With Intention To Cause Death: ED on Violence in Bengal During Raid

Revealing harrowing specifics regarding the assault on its officials, purportedly orchestrated by supporters of a Trinamool Congress leader, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has disclosed that the mob comprised 800-1,000 individuals with a clear intention to cause death. The agency reported that three of its officials sustained severe injuries during the incident, highlighting that the mob not only attacked but also robbed its personnel of their possessions, including mobile phones, wallets, and laptops.

A mob, allegedly comprising supporters of Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh, targeted ED officials en route to his residence in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district. The ED sleuths were en route to conduct raids at the TMC leader's home in relation to the ration distribution scam when the attack occurred.

The Trinamool Congress has labeled the incident as a BJP conspiracy and contended that unruly elements attached with the central agencies provoked locals. On the other hand, the BJP has characterized the ongoing governance of the ruling party in the state as a threat to national security. The incident and its aftermath have sparked a political clash between the two parties, each offering contrasting interpretations of the events.

In this incident, three ED officials have been grievously injured. Injured ED officials are being admitted to hospital for treatment. Violent mob also snatched/robbed/stole personal/official belongings of ED officials such as their mobile phones, laptop, cash, wallets, etc. and badly damaged some of the ED vehicles, the statement said.