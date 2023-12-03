Mobile internet ban lifted in vast areas of violence-hit Manipur after 7 months

Imphal, Dec 3 The Manipur government, after seven months, on Sunday lifted the ban on mobile internet services in large parts of violence-hit state.

However, the ban would continue in border areas of nine districts, officials said.

The withdrawal of the ban on mobile internet services would be effective till December 18.

Mobile Internet was first banned in Manipur seven month ago ago after the ethnic violence between non-tribal Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zo communities broke out on May 3.

Since then, the ban has been extended after every five days.

Manipur Commissioner, Home, T. Ranjit Singh, in a notification on Sunday, said that state government has decided to relax the suspension of internet/mobile data, and MMS services in the territorial jurisdiction of state except for the mobile towers catering to the stretch of of the two km radius along adjoining areas between districts of Chandel, Kakching, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal and Tengnoupal.

"…..considering the prevailing law and order situation which is reportedly improving in the past few days and inconveniences faced by the general public due to the long duration of such suspension, the state government took this decision," the notification read.

The government has asked all mobile service providers to ensure compliance of this order and requested all internet users to refrain from activities which may cause situations which would warrant for suspension of internet services in future.

On a trial basis, internet ban was withdrawn in the district headquarters of Ukhrul, Senapati, Chandel, and Tamenglong after the Manipur High Court on November 6 directed the state government to resume mobile Internet services, on a trial basis, in all those district headquarters which have not been affected by the ethnic violence.

In view of the state government's steps to resume mobile Internet service in four hill district headquarters, the All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) had announced on November 9 the withdrawal of the economic blockade from the highways. After the situation largely normalised, Internet ban was lifted on September 23, but it had to be imposed again on September 26 after hundreds of students clashed with security forces after images of the bodies of two missing students were circulated on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor