Mobile Internet, bulk SMS services suspended in Haryana's Nuh
By IANS | Published: July 21, 2024 05:41 PM2024-07-21T17:41:16+5:302024-07-21T17:45:04+5:30
Chandigarh, July 21 The Haryana government has suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in the state's Nuh district for 24 hours until 6 p.m. on Monday, owing to concerns of communal tension.
According to an official, the decision was taken to prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation through social media ahead of a planned religious procession.
However, SMSes relating to banking and mobile recharge have been exempted from the suspension.
The official said that measures had been taken to ensure a peaceful celebration of Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday.
Already, a strict vigil has been imposed on the procession through drones, prohibiting arms, 'lathis' and loudspeakers.
