Mobile Internet, bulk SMS services suspended in Haryana's Nuh

Chandigarh, July 21 The Haryana government has suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in the state's Nuh district for 24 hours until 6 p.m. on Monday, owing to concerns of communal tension.

According to an official, the decision was taken to prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation through social media ahead of a planned religious procession.

However, SMSes relating to banking and mobile recharge have been exempted from the suspension.

The official said that measures had been taken to ensure a peaceful celebration of Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday.

Already, a strict vigil has been imposed on the procession through drones, prohibiting arms, 'lathis' and loudspeakers.

